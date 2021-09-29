CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

"The Burning Light of Two Stars: A Mother-Daughter Story"

Cover picture for the articleWhen she published "The Courage to Heal" in 1988, Laura Davis helped more than a million women work through the trauma of childhood sexual abuse. But her decision to go public with her grandfather's incest deepened an already painful estrangement with her mother, Temme. In her new memoir, "The Burning Light of Two Stars: A Mother-Daughter Story," Laura explores her relationship with her mother, their reconciliation form three thousand miles away and what happens when Temme moves across the country to entrust her daughter with the rest of her life, she brings a faltering mind, a fierce need for independence, and the seeds of a second war between them. As the stresses of caregiving rekindle Laura's rage over past betrayals, they threaten her intention to finally love her mother "without reservation." Will she learn what it means to be truly openhearted before it's too late?

