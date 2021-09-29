Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to gradually fall into next week and fall below flood stage by around Thursday.