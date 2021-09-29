CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Groundbreaking Treatment for Neuroendocrine Cancer

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often associate cancer with a part of the body: breast cancer, lung cancer, or skin cancer. But some cancers can grow anywhere. Neuroendocrine tumors start in endocrine cells that mutate and multiply, developing into cancers most commonly found in the small and large intestine, pancreas, appendix and lung. Providence Cancer Institute Oncologist Hagen Kennecke, MD, joined us to share more about these rare type of cancer and a groundbreaking treatment to fight it.

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

9 important updates in blood cancer treatment, research

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month. In conjunction with this observance, Healio highlights important research or treatment related to leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and myeloproliferative neoplasms. Approximately one-quarter of patients with hematologic malignancies did not produce measurable antibodies after two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Read more. Convalescent plasma treatment appeared...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What treatments are available for ovarian cancer?

Once a doctor diagnoses ovarian cancer, they need to determine if it has spread and, if it has, how far. This is known as staging. A cancer’s stage describes the amount of cancer present in the body, how severe the cancer is, and the best treatment methods. Doctors take tissue...
CANCER
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

The road to recovery continues after cancer treatment ends

The American Cancer Society reports that the five-year survival rate for all cancers combined that were diagnosed between 2009 and 2015 was 67%. That’s a noteworthy and encouraging statistic, though global figures compiled by Ourworldindata.org indicate that five-year survival rates following diagnosis are significantly lower in poorer countries. In addition, the road to recovery for cancer patients typically does not end when treatments are completed.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Skin Cancer#Neuroendocrine Cancer
southeastsun.com

Symptoms that may arise after cancer treatment

The road to recovery from cancer can be long. Though millions of cancer survivors across the globe have recovered and gone on to live happy, full lives, many of those survivors face myriad challenges along the way, including symptoms that can linger or even first appear long after treatment has ended.
CANCER
TribTown.com

Schneck Foundation donates new treatment chairs, iPads for cancer center

Ann Akemon was talking to a friend who received chemotherapy at a place in Columbus that had power heated chairs, iPads and televisions. Akemon was going to the Don and Dana Myers Cancer Center on the campus of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatments for Stage 4 colon cancer that moved to her liver, and that facility had the same treatment chairs from when it opened in 2007.
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
EurekAlert

Lab grown tumor models could improve treatment for pancreatic cancer

An international team of scientists have created a three-dimensional (3D) pancreatic cancer tumour model in the laboratory, combining a bioengineered matrix and patient-derived cells that could be used to develop and test targeted treatments. In a new study published today in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Nottingham, Queen...
CANCER
Silicon Republic

New UL research centre to drive next generation of cancer treatment

The Limerick Digital Cancer Research Centre will explore how new technologies can help tackle cancer in Ireland’s rapidly ageing population. University of Limerick (UL) is collaborating with University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to establish a new cancer research centre that aims to use digital technologies to improve the treatment of cancer in Ireland.
CANCER
8newsnow.com

Cancer treatments stress youngest patients

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. About 10,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. The life-saving treatments they receive can be incredibly challenging. Four-year-old Bridget has spent much of the last 15 months at the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center...
CANCER
beverlypress.com

Cedars-Sinai using ‘molecular twins’ in cancer treatment

Cedars-Sinai Cancer and Tempus, an artificial intelligence company, are harnessing the power of big data and AI to design personalized treatment options by creating virtual replicas of cancer patients’ DNA, RNA, protein and other information to help identify the most effective approach to each individual’s disease. By creating “molecular twins,” scientists can genetically...
CANCER
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

BioNTech founders: Revolutionary cancer treatments are in the pipeline

The doctors behind the first approved vaccine for COVID-19 are testing cancer medicines that could revolutionize treatment of a disease that has been a scourge for centuries, they said in remarks at a Downtown conference Thursday and Friday. Ozlem Tureci, who with husband Ugur Sahin co-founded German pharmaceutical company BioNTech...
PITTSBURGH, PA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Treatment for a rare secondary cancer in children

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): Pediatric radiation-induced high-grade gliomas (RIGs) is a specific type of brain tumour caused by cranial radiation therapy for other cancers, most often brain cancers. Researchers are looking for ways to prevent RIGs from forming, as well as methods to treat them once they arise. The...
CANCER
theapopkavoice.com

IORT Delivers Targeted Cancer Treatment, Spares Healthy Tissue

The targeted, precise nature of Intraoperative Radiation Therapy, or IORT, helps it avoid healthy tissue, reducing potential side effects. Radiation therapy has long been a crucial part of the way we treat breast cancer. It has many roles, including after surgery to kill any remaining microscopic cancer cells and prevent the illness from returning.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
MedicalXpress

Study: Cancer treatment has improved, but access to services remains unequal

Scientists from the Rural and Minority Health Research Center at UofSC's Arnold School of Public Health have completed a study on trends in access to hospital-based cancer treatment services over an nine-year period (2008–2017). Their findings, which were published in Medical Care, included disparities between rural and urban access to cancer treatment as well as overall trends in the availability of services by Critical Access Hospital designation.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Bacteria blasting cancer treatment shows promise

A low-cost, non-toxic cancer treatment has been developed by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). The treatment uses dead bacteria to help kick-start the immune system and shrink cancer. Lead researcher Associate Professor Aude Fahrer says an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial at The Canberra Hospital has shown positive...
CANCER
llu.edu

Looking out for your heart during cancer treatment

Alongside the rapid expansion of cancer therapies enabling people to survive cancer and live longer, physicians have observed adverse cardiac effects from the treatment medications. Patients currently taking life-saving cancer treatment medications can safeguard their heart health by learning about cardiac disease prevention and speaking to their oncologist or cardiologist about handling cardiotoxic effects.
LOMA LINDA, CA
MedicineNet.com

How Does Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Affect the Body?

Nonfunctioning Tumor Symptoms Functioning Tumor Symptoms Center. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digest food, as well as other multiple hormones that serve a variety of functions. These functions are carried out by two distinct cells. The cells that secrete hormones are called neuroendocrine cells (or Islet cells of the pancreas), while the ones that secrete enzymes are called exocrine cells. Depending on which hormone cells get affected and whether the tumor secretes hormones or not, different types of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors can affect the body differently.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy