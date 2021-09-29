Groundbreaking Treatment for Neuroendocrine Cancer

Ann Akemon was talking to a friend who received chemotherapy at a place in Columbus that had power heated chairs, iPads and televisions. Akemon was going to the Don and Dana Myers Cancer Center on the campus of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatments for Stage 4 colon cancer that moved to her liver, and that facility had the same treatment chairs from when it opened in 2007.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO