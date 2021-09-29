Groundbreaking Treatment for Neuroendocrine Cancer
We often associate cancer with a part of the body: breast cancer, lung cancer, or skin cancer. But some cancers can grow anywhere. Neuroendocrine tumors start in endocrine cells that mutate and multiply, developing into cancers most commonly found in the small and large intestine, pancreas, appendix and lung. Providence Cancer Institute Oncologist Hagen Kennecke, MD, joined us to share more about these rare type of cancer and a groundbreaking treatment to fight it.katu.com
