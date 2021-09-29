CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s Promise for Diverse Judges and Federal Court Diversity

By Ben Jealous
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important reasons to vote Donald Trump out of the White House was to stop him from packing our federal courts with even more anti-voting-rights, anti-equality, pro-corporate judges. Stopping the flood of bad Trump judges was a huge accomplishment for every organizer and voter who helped elect...

Fox News

Senate Judiciary GOP argues claims of Trump pressure on DOJ after presidential election are overblown

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are releasing dueling reports on former President Donald Trump's alleged pressure on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate election-related claims during December 2020, with Republicans calling their counterparts’ claims overblown. The GOP report, which was spearheaded by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
