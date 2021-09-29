Loudoun County residents gather outside school board meeting to protest transgender policy

P arents and community members in Virginia gathered outside a school board headquarters Tuesday to protest the school system's transgender student policy.

Residents of Loudoun County rallied outside the Ashburn headquarters, where speakers criticized the board's policy allowing students to use the facilities of their preferred gender and requiring teachers and staff to address students with the pronouns of their choosing, according to a report .

One such speaker was Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher who was suspended after condemning the policy when it was proposed, according to prior reports .

VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS REINSTATEMENT OF LOUDOUN COUNTY TEACHER WHO REFUSED TO USE PREFERRED PRONOUNS

He has since been reinstated, according to the Virginia Supreme Court.

"My win is a win for all teachers across the country who want to stand up for the good of their students," Cross said.

The policy's mandate that staff use students' preferred pronouns contradicts biology, Cross added.

It is harmful to lie to students and force teachers to enforce views that contradict their conscience and religion, the speakers noted.

"For my students confronting very sensitive and difficult and complicated questions about who they are, my goal is to give my students the love and the understanding and the emotional support that they need," said Monica Gill, a teacher of 26 years who works at Loudoun County High School.

"To do this, I also have to always be honest. I have to be honest with my students in a way that's best for them," Gill continued. "Because of this I cannot support Policy 8040."

Gill and two other teachers are demanding that the Loudoun County Circuit Court order an injunction against the policy while they battle the issue in court , according to legal documents.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The transgender student policy is in line with state law, the school system said.

Washington Examiner Videos