Senate plans vote to avert government shutdown

By Susan Ferrechio
 8 days ago

T he Senate will vote as early as Wednesday on legislation to extend government funding beyond a Sept. 30 deadline, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced.

The New York Democrat plans to bring up the legislation in time for the House to clear it for President Joe Biden’s signature.

The fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, requiring Congress to pass temporary funding in order to avert a partial government shutdown.

The measure would extend government funding until Dec. 3 and would provide emergency aid to states damaged by wildfires and hurricanes, as well as money to help resettle Afghan refugees.

WARRING SENATE AGAIN STALLS BORROWING LIMIT INCREASE

Senate Republicans blocked the government funding extension when it came up for a vote on Monday. That bill included a provision to raise the nation’s debt limit, which GOP lawmakers oppose.

Schumer on Tuesday excoriated the GOP for refusing to help Democrats raise the debt limit.

“Never has there been a default caused by pure stupidity — in this case, Republican stupidity,” the New York Democrat said.

Republicans say Democrats should raise the debt limit unilaterally, arguing that new borrowing will be required to pay for the Democrats’ plan to spend up to $3.5 trillion on a social welfare package.

The Senate filibuster rule means raising the debt limit in regular legislation will require 10 GOP votes to reach a 60-vote threshold.

Democrats could attach it to the $3.5 trillion spending bill, which they hope to pass using a budgetary tactic that avoids the filibuster. But Schumer and other Senate Democrats said it would take too long to add it to the spending bill.

Schumer said that adding it to the spending package, as the GOP is demanding, “is very risky and would lead to default.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the nation will risk defaulting as soon as Oct. 18 unless Congress raises the borrowing limit.

