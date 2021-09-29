Iowa Finance Authority Awards more than $13.2 Million in Federal Housing Tax Credits for the Construction of Nearly 700 Rental Homes
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 29, 2021) — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently awarded a total of more than $13.2 million in federal housing tax credits to support the construction of 699 rental homes for Iowans. The eighteen rental housing projects are located in Boone, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Council Bluffs, DeWitt, Grinnell, Johnston, Marion, Marshalltown, Shenandoah and West Des Moines.www.rcreader.com
