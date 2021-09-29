CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers sign three-time All-Pro CB Richard Sherman

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kh1WT_0cBkJQ5f00
Richard Sherman Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, according to the cornerback himself (Twitter link). Details of the deal are not yet known, but it’s likely a one-year deal for the prorated portion of the minimum, plus incentives.

“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some tape on, to lead another group,” said the multiple-time Pro Bowler. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win.”

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, will join the Bucs and old rival Tom Brady in time for this week’s game against the Patriots. The Bucs had a clear need after losing Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow), Jamel Dean (knee), Carlton Davis (abdomen; ribs) and other key defensive backs in recent weeks. Dean should return sometime soon, but he probably won’t be ready for New England.

In 2019, Sherman’s last healthy season, he recorded 61 tackles and three interceptions. Then, his 2020 was sidetracked by a calf injury, limiting him to just five games. Fortunately, Sherman is said to be 100% healthy and down 15 pounds from last year.

To make room for Sherman on the roster, the Bucs have placed wide receiver Scotty Miller (turf toe) on injured reserve (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport).

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

