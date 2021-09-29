CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Triad hospitals urge the use of emergency departments for true emergencies only

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals around the Triad are asking communities to only go to the emergency room if it is a true life-threatening emergency. "What we are experiencing now is not only our COVID volumes have gone up over the last days, we’re also seeing increased volumes of patients for other acute issues (that are) non-COVID and so the combination of those two things is what we’re experiencing now," said Dr. Stan Fuller, the Chief Clinical Officer for the greater Winston-Salem market of Novant Health.

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County Animal Services to open new facility

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services is preparing to open a new facility. Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said the current animal shelter on West Wendover Avenue is run down with many structural issues. "It's exciting, it's full of emotions. It's an emotional roller coaster. There's a lot of history in the old facility good and bad but we want to start a new book here," said Ortega.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Emergency Departments#Triad#Covid#Novant Health#Cone Health
WFMY NEWS2

'Have the conversation' | Experts encourage parents to talk with kids as troubling social media trends get traction

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — What starts as simply scrolling on social media has turned into troubling TikTok trends in some schools across the country. Law enforcement and some school districts in the Triad said they're aware of the challenges circulating on social media, and are encouraging parents to get ahead of it by having conversations with their kids about being responsible.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem gas leak under control after forcing the evacuation of more than 100 people

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gas leak in Winston-Salem temporarily forced an evacuation of more than 100 people at nearby apartment complexes. East Academy Street, from Peters Creek Parkway to Granville Drive, was temporarily closed around noon Saturday after officials said a cable company installing an underground cable cut a natural gas line. The road is now back open.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WFMY NEWS2

Vaccination status: Should you put it on your resume?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What is your vaccine status? These days, it's a common question whether you’re going to a show, traveling, going into certain businesses. Many employers are asking their employees to declare their status or requiring them to get the vaccine. Should you be putting your vaccination status on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy