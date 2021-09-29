Triad hospitals urge the use of emergency departments for true emergencies only

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals around the Triad are asking communities to only go to the emergency room if it is a true life-threatening emergency. "What we are experiencing now is not only our COVID volumes have gone up over the last days, we’re also seeing increased volumes of patients for other acute issues (that are) non-COVID and so the combination of those two things is what we’re experiencing now," said Dr. Stan Fuller, the Chief Clinical Officer for the greater Winston-Salem market of Novant Health.