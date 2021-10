The first ever Major League Baseball game to be held at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville made a positive impact on the state of Iowa in more ways than one!. I think anyone who witnessed the Field of Dreams game back on August 12th would tell you that the night was a huge success. The weather was perfect, the game was entertaining, and I think everyone felt the nostalgia. We Are Iowa reports that the iconic game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox was the "most-watched regular season MLB game in 16 years." Another great outcome of the game was how much money it raised for one of Iowa's hospitals.

