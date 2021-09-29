Former Center Twp. Tax Collector’s Sentencing Postponed As She Leaves On Another Vacation
Federal sentencing has been postponed for a former Center Twp. and Central Valley School District tax collector who admitted to stealing over $1 million in taxpayer money. Jeanne Ann Bowser’s sentencing on charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return has been postponed from its original date of September 28 until November 4. Bowser remains free on an unsecured $25,000 bond.beavercountian.com
Comments / 0