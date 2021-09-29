CareSource Announces Plans to Bid to Serve Iowa's Medicaid Population

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 29, 2021) — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, is announcing its intention to submit a proposal to serve Iowans covered by Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). In May, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced its intention to release a request for proposal (RFP) to procure managed care organizations (MCOs) to provide care through the Iowa Health Link Medicaid program. The RFP is expected to be released in December 2021 with contracts being awarded in the fall of 2022. CareSource is currently working with Iowa regulators to obtain necessary approvals to serve as a managed care organization in Iowa.