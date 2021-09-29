CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Time To Die Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final Adventure As Bond

By Dirk Libbey
 8 days ago
After a year and half delay, Daniel Craig's final film as the iconic James Bond is finally here. Craig's tenure has had resounding highs in films like Casino Royale and Skyfall but it's also seen lows in A Quantum of Solace and Spectre. So exactly how the Daniel Craig era of Bond would truly end was anybody's guess. Based on the critical response, No Time to Die ends things on a high note as most critics, though certainly not all, think this movie was worth the wait.

