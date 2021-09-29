CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman signs deal with Buccaneers

By Chelena Goldman
 8 days ago
Richard Sherman Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman, 33, announced the signing on his podcast and revealed that multiple teams showed interest in signing him. After several weeks of talks, the Bucs emerged as the best fit.

"I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group," he said via ESPN. "I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win."

Sherman does, in fact, bring skill and a veteran presence to a Bucs secondary that has been hit with injuries early in the season. Although he says he needs a couple of weeks to get into game shape, he could be exactly what Tampa Bay needs to punch their ticket to the playoffs and make another Super Bowl run.

And as for Tom Brady, Sherman said the QB reached out to him personally.

"He's the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it's a very difficult opportunity to pass up," Sherman said.

