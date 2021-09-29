Tackling mental health with Northeast Christian Church
GDL host Eric King spends the morning at Northeast Christian Church with Care Pastor Melinda Gividen to talk about mental health in the wake of the pandemic. If you're seeking mental health support, call Northeast Christian Church at (502) 426-6668. To learn more about Northeast Christian Church, go to necchurch.org. To find out how you can Love the ‘Ville, go to lovetheville.org. You can stay connected through Northeast Anywhere by visiting northeast.live.www.whas11.com
Comments / 0