WDK urges future government to engage in ‘dialogue with industry'

By European Rubber Journal Report
rubbernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany—The German rubber industry association (WDK) has called on the future government of Germany to have a "constructive exchange" with the industry as political parties engage in coalition negotiations in the wake of the Sept. 26 elections. "The next four years will be groundbreaking in the decision of companies...

