N.H. Executive Council Meeting Postponed Due To Safety Concerns Over COVID Protesters

A crowd of disruptive protesters shut down Wednesday's Executive Council meeting, as state officials were escorted out of the room out of fear for their safety. The protesters, who numbered in the dozens, effectively took over the meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. They had gathered to oppose contracts that would bring more federal money to the state to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Their yelling led several officials from the Department of Health and Human Services to leave the meeting, escorted by state police, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.