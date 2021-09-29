Ravens designate WRs Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin for return

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have designated wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin for return from injured reserve, per team announcement. Both players will now be able to practice with the team as they prepare to retake the field.

Bateman underwent groin surgery in August and was forced to begin the year on IR. One of several stellar WRs in the 2020 class, Bateman registered 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, his last full season at Minnesota. The Ravens selected him with the No. 27 in this past year’s draft.

Up until this year, Boykin hadn’t missed a game as a pro. The 2019 third-rounder started 24 games over his first two seasons, hauling in 32 receptions for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

With Bateman and Boykin on IR, the Ravens have been working with five wideouts: Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, James Proche, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace. Now they’re close to getting some reinforcements as they prepare for the Broncos in Week 4.