PAHO says in advanced talks to buy more COVID vaccines

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday it is in advanced talks with vaccine makers to buy additional COVID vaccines for its member states, to complement bilateral deals, donations, and doses they are receiving via the COVAX mechanism.

PAHO has reached an agreement with Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac, and is expecting to sign new accords soon to buy vaccines with emergency use listing approval from other suppliers for 2021 and 2022, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera)

