Arcata, CA

A two-vehicle crash hurt a woman on Samoa Boulevard and G Street (Arcata, CA)

 8 days ago

On Monday afternoon, a woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Samoa Boulevard and G Street.

As per the initial information, the incident took place at about 4:50 p.m. on Samoa Boulevard and G Street. The preliminary reports showed that authorities called for an ambulance to tend to a woman.

September 29, 2021

