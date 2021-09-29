A two-vehicle crash hurt a woman on Samoa Boulevard and G Street (Arcata, CA) Nationwide Report

On Monday afternoon, a woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Samoa Boulevard and G Street.

As per the initial information, the incident took place at about 4:50 p.m. on Samoa Boulevard and G Street. The preliminary reports showed that authorities called for an ambulance to tend to a woman.

