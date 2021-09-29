Arizona reports 3,388 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths Wednesday
PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Wednesday reported 3,388 new COVID-19 cases, a batch that included lagging data, and 39 additional deaths from the disease. The Arizona Department of Health Services said it experienced a data issue over the weekend that has been corrected but would result in some cases that normally would have been reported earlier in the week being included in the Wednesday and Thursday updates.ktar.com
Comments / 0