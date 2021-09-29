Subscribe to YouTube TV? You may lose NBC channels in carriage dispute

The YouTube TV app. Youtube

If you subscribe to Google-owned YouTube TV, you may soon lose access to NBC channels.

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal are involved in a contract dispute that could lead to at least 14 of the media giant's channels dropping from the live TV service after Sept. 30.

In an email sent to subscribers , YouTube TV said if their agreement isn't renewed, NBCUniversal channels will go away. However, the monthly price for YouTube TV will drop from $64.99 to $54.99 while the NBC channels are off their platform.

NBC channels impacted by this include Bravo, E!, Oxygen, CNBC, Syfy, The Golf Channel, and various NBC Sports channels.

"Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other distributor," said YouTube TV in its email. "In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price."

NBCUniversal set up a website warning fans YouTube TV "may drop your favorite channels." In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, NBCUniversal said it is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV to continue carrying its channels.

The standoff between YouTube TV and NBCUniversal is the latest in a series of carriage disputes between TV providers and media companies. In August, Dish and Sinclair were engaged in a contract battle before finally agreeing to a new deal .

Meanwhile, in July, Dish Network announced it was bringing back HBO and Cinemax to Dish TV customers after reaching a deal with WarnerMedia.

