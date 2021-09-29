CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subscribe to YouTube TV? You may lose NBC channels in carriage dispute

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
The YouTube TV app.

If you subscribe to Google-owned YouTube TV, you may soon lose access to NBC channels.

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal are involved in a contract dispute that could lead to at least 14 of the media giant's channels dropping from the live TV service after Sept. 30.

In an email sent to subscribers , YouTube TV said if their agreement isn't renewed, NBCUniversal channels will go away. However, the monthly price for YouTube TV will drop from $64.99 to $54.99 while the NBC channels are off their platform.

NBC channels impacted by this include Bravo, E!, Oxygen, CNBC, Syfy, The Golf Channel, and various NBC Sports channels.

"Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other distributor," said YouTube TV in its email. "In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price."

►Apps make trading stocks feel like game: But that may not be a winning investment strategy

►Meet Astro: Amazon just unveiled its own home robot that can follow you around

NBCUniversal set up a website warning fans YouTube TV "may drop your favorite channels." In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, NBCUniversal said it is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV to continue carrying its channels.

The standoff between YouTube TV and NBCUniversal is the latest in a series of carriage disputes between TV providers and media companies. In August, Dish and Sinclair were engaged in a contract battle before finally agreeing to a new deal .

Meanwhile, in July, Dish Network announced it was bringing back HBO and Cinemax to Dish TV customers after reaching a deal with WarnerMedia.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Subscribe to YouTube TV? You may lose NBC channels in carriage dispute

Best Life

If You Have This Popular TV Provider, You've Just Lost 64 Major Channels

Sitting down in front of the TV with an episode of your favorite show can be one of life's great comforts. But depending on which service you use to get access to the airwaves, you might be out of luck for the time being. That's because one popular TV provider just lost 64 major channels across the U.S. Read on to see which networks are no longer available for millions of viewers.
thestreamable.com

Dish Network May Lose TEGNA Local Affiliates on October 6th in Carriage Dispute

Yet another carriage dispute has surfaced. Dish Network and local channel operator, TEGNA, have until 9pm ET on October 6th to reach a new deal to continue to carry their local affiliates. If they fail to reach an agreement roughly 64 TEGNA television stations from Dish Network customers including locals in Denver, Washington DC, San Diego, Hartford, Tampa, Jacksonville, and others.
CNET

YouTube TV, NBC reach extension to stave off disappearing NBC channels

YouTube TV, Google's popular live-channel streaming service, was set to lose access to all channels from Comcast's NBCUniversal late Thursday, but the two companies have reached a new carriage agreement to replace the one that was originally set to expire on Friday night. The news was announced over the weekend,...
Engadget

NBC Universal's channels are staying on YouTube TV

In this article: news, youtube, nbc universal, youtube tv, entertainment, nbc. The YouTube / NBC drama is officially over. After reaching a temporary deal to keep NBC Universal channels on YouTube TV, the companies officially resolved their despite Saturday afternoon. "We’re thrilled to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying the full NBCUniversal portfolio of channels," YouTube wrote on its blog. "That means you won’t lose access to any of their channels, and YouTube TV will continue to offer 85+ networks for $64.99. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to work toward an agreement, and we also appreciate your patience as we negotiated with them on your behalf."
98.1 KHAK

YouTube TV Reaches Deal With NBC Just In Time

One of the benefits of ditching cable and satellite services was avoiding disputes between the carriers and major networks. It seemed like every month there was the ongoing threat of losing several channels in another dispute over broadcast rights and their price. Well, subscribers to YouTube TV, like me, found out that they can hit streaming services too.
NBC Sports

NBC, YouTube TV finalize a deal

Relax, YouTube TV customers who were getting nervous about the prospect of Sunday Night Football and other NBC offerings exiting the platform. NBC and YouTube TV have worked out a new deal. “We are thrilled to have reached a deal with YouTube TV and can continue to offer our full...
xda-developers

YouTube TV completes deal to keep NBC channels with no price hike

The past few days in the TV industry have been a whirlwind, as Google and NBCUniversal fought over terms to renew YouTube TV’s access to NBC channels. Thankfully, after the public finger-pointing that usually comes from carriage disputes, both companies have come to an agreement that will keep NBC channels on YouTube TV with no added cost to subscribers.
9to5Google

YouTube TV will keep all NBC channels with no change to monthly fee

Google and NBCUniversal have signed a new contract and YouTube TV will retain all NBC channels with no change to the monthly subscription price. Your local NBC station, nearly 20 other channels, and regional sports networks were at risk of leaving YouTube TV. Google’s previous deal with NBCU expired on September 30, 2021, but a last-minute extension prevented that blackout in a sign that contract negotiations were trending upward.
NBC Sports

NBC, YouTube TV strike deal on a “short extension”

Good news, YouTube TV customers who hope to watch Buccaneers-Patriots on Sunday night. We think. NBC has announced that a deal has been reached with YouTube TV to extend the agreement that otherwise would have expired at midnight on October 1. “NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short...
editorials24.com

NBCUniversal And YouTube TV Reach Carriage Deal, Avoid Blackout – Editorials24

NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have reached a carriage agreement a day after the previous one expired, enabling 14 NBCU networks to avoid going dark. The companies had been at odds in recent days over a number of networks, including regional sports outlets, the broadcast mother ship and local stations. Late Thursday, they agreed to a short extension to try to consummate a deal.
thestreamable.com

YouTube TV May Be Working to Provide ‘Flexible’ Channel Options

In the midst of its ongoing negotiations with NBCUniversal, a glimpse of YouTube TV’s future may have slipped out on Twitter. When one user complained about the loss of Bally Sports channels and rising prices, a YouTube TV support account responded with something interesting: “Our new pricing reflects both the rising cost of content and the complete value of YouTube TV. We know that this may not work for everyone, so we’re working to add more flexible options in the future.”
mediapost.com

NBCU, YouTube TV Extend Carriage Negotiations, Averting Blackout For Now

A looming YouTube TV blackout of more than 14 NBC networks and affiliates, including NBC regional sports networks, has been averted for the time being. On Thursday, the last official day of the existing carriage deal between NBCUniversal and YouTube TV, the companies announced a last-minute agreement to extend the deadline and continue negotiations.
talkandroid.com

[Updated: The deal has been temporarily extended] NBC Universal and YouTube TV are squabbling, and you might lose some channels

If you’ve had satellite or cable services for a few years, you’re probably familiar with the carriers and networks squabbling and fighting over contracts. Comcast doesn’t want to pay more to carry Viacom’s channels, Viacom threatens to pull everything, Comcast caves, and your monthly price goes up by $6 per month. Switch out those two companies for your favorite cable companies and you get the gist of it.
