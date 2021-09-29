Mets decide to shut down their ace for the remainder of the year
By Andres Chavez
Empire Sports Media
8 days ago
The New York Mets made the logical decision of shutting down ace Jacob deGrom for the remainder of the season, after the team fell off the race for a playoff spot via the NL East crown or the second Wild Card. DeGrom hasn’t played in an official MLB game since...
Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
The New York Mets are eliminated from playoff contention and, thus, wisely shut ace Jacob deGrom down for the rest of the season on Tuesday after he dealt with a handful of injury issues throughout the year, including a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It appears that's...
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
The New York Mets have decided not to pick up the option on manager Luis Rojas' contract for 2022. That means they're back in the market for a new skipper after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It will be a fascinating offseason for the Mets, with a lot of high-profile free agents available, an owner willing to spend and a managerial opening.
A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox wrap up their two-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will broadcast on SNY in New York and nationally on ESPN nationally. Sports Betting:Mets at Red Sox odds, picks and prediction. Wednesday's...
After manager Luis Rojas had his option declined and was offered a role elsewhere in the organization, it appears numerous other Mets coaches will have a similar fate. According to multiple reports, New York is continuing a major shakeup within the coaching staff, as hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum and assistant hitting coach Kevin Howard, who both took over after Chili Davis was fired earlier this season, are in talks to stay with the franchise, but in other roles come next season. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is also in talks with the front office about staying with the organization, either in his current role as pitching coach or in another.
While the New York Mets announced the return of Noah Syndergaard to the mound, ace Jacob deGrom will not be making another start as the 2021 season nears its end. Manager Luis Rojas confirmed the decision as the Mets play out the final few games of the year in what was a very disappointing season after media and fan expectations had the Mets finishing in first place in the NL East.
The Mets have had one of the most polarizing seasons in MLB history this year — literally. Never has a team done as well as the Mets, for so long, only to fizzle out to the extent they did. From MLB.com's Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo:. Though the Mets' playoff...
Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. The team also announced that ace Jacob deGrom won't pitch again this season. The two-time Cy Young Award...
Former New York Mets slugger and nine-time MLB All-Star Carlos Beltran was set to manage the club ahead of the start of the 2020 season but stepped away from the team before he worked a single game in the role because of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.
Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. The team also announced that ace Jacob deGrom won’t pitch again this season. The two-time...
This just in … Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers. The book, about a responsible astrobiologist, was chosen over slim, trim Kim Jong-Un’s guide to weight loss. The book, about an irresponsible rocket man, is called “Starve, Korea!”. The preseason Over/Under win total on the...
Carlos Carrasco gave up five runs in his final outing of the season to give the Braves a fairly commanding lead. The Mets made an effort to come back by scoring two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings, but Jonathan Villar grounded out with the bases loaded to end things as the Amazins fell in the penultimate game of the season 6-5.
Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
Jack Morris is back in the lineup. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The Hall-of-Fame pitcher is set to return to his job Friday as a TV analyst for the Detroit Tigers, according to USA Today. Morris was suspended...
Comments / 0