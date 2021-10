Earlier this year, Valley Stream Long Island Jewish Hospital, a Northwell Health institution, became the first in the country to use a new imaging technology that delivers enhanced patient care and streamlines the diagnostic imaging process with better outcomes for patients, according to hospital officials. The LUMINOS Lotus Max is a remote-controlled, two-in-one fluoroscopy and radiography imaging system enabling medical staff to conduct two traditionally separate imaging tests with one machine and quickly switch between them in a truly integrative way.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO