Verification checkpoints will open at 4 p.m. Amid mounting excitement for the home football game this weekend — with free tickets for staff and faculty, the Running of the First-Years and the running of Pint (when he retrieves the kicking tee), and an Aggie team that is 4-0 and ranked eighth in the nation — do not forget the new COVID-19 policy for entry to UC Davis Health Stadium. Also, you might want to get there early to go through the verification process.

DAVIS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO