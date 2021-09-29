CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers-Seahawks: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 4 matchup

62 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers seek their first division win in 2021 as they host the Seattle Seahawks. This marks Seattle's first trip to Levi's Stadium since 2019. The two teams were forced to play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in 2020 due to the 49ers' relocation. San Francisco owns a 9-12 all-time home record against the Seahawks and two of the team's last three home games against Seattle have gone to overtime.

