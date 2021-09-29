New Vanguard VEO MT-12 Multi-Mount/Horizontal Arm For Any Tripod

Vanguard has introduced a new VEO MT-12 Multi-Mount and Horizontal Arm that photographers can attach to their existing tripod to expand its functionality. The arm, which is 65cm long, will fit onto any tripod with a 1/4" or 3/8" thread, allowing the photographer to add up to four accessories. After attaching the VEO MT-12 to the tripod, the centre of the aluminium bar can be adjusted to the left or right and on either end is a reversible 3/8" to 1/4" thread to attach two more accessories or tripod heads, with grub screws that can be used to ensure a secure fit.