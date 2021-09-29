CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrienne Martini Reviews Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrave Reservations , Cherie Priest (Atria Books 978-1982-16889-6, $26.00, 304pp, hc) October 2021. My first introduction to Cherie Priest was her amazing debut Four and Twenty Blackbirds, which is about ghosts and the South and is mesmerizing. I’ve drifted in and out of this Locus award-winning (and Nebula and Hugo nominated) writer’s work since then. Even though I loved Boneshaker and am convinced I Am Princess X deserved a lot more love than it received, Priest has knack for horror, which I am too much of a scaredy-cat to enjoy. Even Four and Twenty, which is more “haunt-y” than “scary,” was too much for my delicate constitution.

