Manley Art Center to display winners of Art at the Port in October

By Covid-19
Curry Coastal Pilot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award winners from this summer’s Art at the Port Exhibition will be displayed in the gallery at Manley Art Center from October 3- 30. There is a Second Saturday Art Walk planned for October 9 from 3-5 p.m. Sixty-four entries in three categories; adults, teens and youth under 12, were displayed on the boardwalk fence from May through mid-September. The paintings all reflect the theme: Wild about the Oregon Coast. A few of these paintings are available for purchase.

