Manley Art Center to display winners of Art at the Port in October

The award winners from this summer’s Art at the Port Exhibition will be displayed in the gallery at Manley Art Center from October 3- 30. There is a Second Saturday Art Walk planned for October 9 from 3-5 p.m. Sixty-four entries in three categories; adults, teens and youth under 12, were displayed on the boardwalk fence from May through mid-September. The paintings all reflect the theme: Wild about the Oregon Coast. A few of these paintings are available for purchase.