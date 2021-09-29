CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Just Finished Laying the World's First Desert Railway Loop Line

By Chris Young
 8 days ago
China's government has announced it has finished laying track on a key national railway project that extends from Hotan city in Hotan prefecture to Ruoqiang county in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous prefecture and stretches 512 miles (825 km), a press statement reveals. The Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway is the final part of...

Raymond Wright
8d ago

