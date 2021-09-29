Texas man sentenced to prison for distributing thousands of images of child pornography

AUGUSTA, GA: A Texas man who distributed child pornography through an Internet messaging service has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison. James Lee Kinnison, 23, of Cypress, Texas, was sentenced to 121 months in prison after pleading guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Kinnison to pay restitution of $15,000, to serve 15 years of supervised release, and to register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.