NFL

Travis Kelce invites LeBron James to Tight End University

By Juan Cisneros
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National sports media has fueled discussions about Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ ability to play in the NFL as his high school highlights have resurfaced. James, an Akron, Ohio native, was cheering on the Cleveland Browns fan and took to Twitter during week 1 when...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
NBA
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
State
Ohio State
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s shocking admission after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The Kansas City Chiefs used to never lose in September during the Patrick Mahomes era, but they lost their last two games of the month to drop to 1-2 on the young 2021 season. Both games came down to the wire, with uncharacteristic turnovers hurting them in the fourth quarter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
theScore

Chiefs' Kelce: LeBron would've been a 'problem' in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce believes LeBron James would've dominated as an NFL player if he pursued football over basketball. James confirmed this week on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning that he received offers to play for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 NBA lockout. The 17-time NBA All-Star "definitely thought about it" and still has the jerseys both teams sent him.
NBA
Lebron James
Eli Manning
George Kittle
Yardbarker

Joey Bosa Harshly Criticizes Officiating Ahead of Game Against Browns

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa took aim at the officiating in his post game press conference after their 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa was irate after he believes he was held on a play that might have led to a game-winning sack and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.
NFL
CBS Sports

LeBron James says Cowboys and Seahawks offered him contracts to play tight end in the NFL

LeBron James hasn't played football for a long time, but that didn't stop two NFL teams from offering him contracts to leave the basketball court and play tight end at the professional level. The Lakers superstar joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2's "Monday Night Football" broadcast, and he said that the Cowboys and Seahawks extended him the opportunity to hit the gridiron during the NBA's 2011 lockout. James, of course, ended up sticking with basketball, but he said Monday the overtures of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had him seriously pondering a move.
NBA
brownsnation.com

Lebron James Proclaims That He Is A Browns Fan

LeBron James appeared on the Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast of Monday Night Football during the Cowboys and Eagles game. James, an Akron native, grew up a Cowboys fan, but cheers for his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, also. He told the Mannings that he is “with the Browns.”. James...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travis Kelce details the genius of the Chiefs' passing game

The Chiefs selected tight end Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 draft, and that’s turned out to be a pretty good choice. Kelce had five straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016 through 2020, and with 20 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns through three games in the 2021 season, he’s well on his way to another. From 2014 (Kelce’s first season as a starter) through 2020, no tight end has more receptions (612), receiving yards (7,881), and touchdowns (48) than Kelce, and since he’s been paired with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has been a force multiplier in one of the most dynamic passing offenses in NFL history.
NFL
CBS Sports

Watch: LeBron James high school football highlights

During this week's Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, LeBron James looked back on his time as a high school football player with Peyton and Eli Manning. The St. Vincent-St. Mary alumni hauled in 108 receptions for 2,065 yards and 28 touchdowns during three seasons...
HIGH SCHOOL
Yardbarker

LeBron James appears to have slimmed down this offseason

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is known for taking tremendous care of his body. That said, injuries clearly hobbled him last season. Fresh off an NBA championship run, James missed 27 games over the course of the 2020-21 season, and L.A. struggled mightily without him. In part due to...
NBA
FanSided

KC Chiefs should invite LeBron James to offseason training activities in ’22

If it doesn’t work, it’s a fun weekend with a globally known superstar hanging around Arrowhead Stadium. But what if—just what if—Travis Kelce is right and LeBron James has the requisite skill set, work ethic, and athletic insight to be a success at tight end. If any team could ever find out, why not the Kansas City Chiefs?
NBA
Dallas Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Twitter
Football
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James' Lakers Minicamp Exposed In Undercover Footage

LeBron James is all about preparation as he knows it's what will take his teams to the next level. With the NBA season starting in about a month from now, LeBron is looking to make sure that his team is ready for the challenges of the Western Conference. There is a belief that this team will win the championship this year, and LeBron is doing everything in his power to make sure that happens.
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To LeBron James’ NFL Admission

If you knew nothing about LeBron James and had one guess about which sport he plays, some would say the NFL. Believe it or not, it almost happened. LeBron was an immensely talented athlete in both football and basketball coming out of high school. His immediate path to stardom came from basketball, though. He left football behind as a result.
NBA
hypebeast.com

LeBron James' Nike LeBron 19 "Space Jam" is Unveiled

The fresh NBA season is slated to commence in October, and LeBron James will be embarking on his 19th year of playing professionally in the Association. And heading into the new season, the four-time champion will be have new Lakers teammates, a new jersey number and new kicks, the latter of which has grown with the unveiling of his.
NBA
