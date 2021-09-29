CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Hippocampus Is the Brain’s Storyteller

By Andy Fell
ucdavis.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople love stories. We find it easier to remember events when they are part of an overarching narrative. But in real life, the chapters of a story don’t follow smoothly one from another. Other things happen in between. A new brain imaging study from the Center for Neuroscience at the University of California, Davis, shows that the hippocampus is the brain’s storyteller, connecting separate, distant events into a single narrative. The work is published Sept. 29 in Current Biology.

www.ucdavis.edu

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Storytelling Narratives Come Together Inside the Brain

Cohesive storytelling narratives make it easier for people to remember the details of multiple events in real life and in fictional worlds. Memorable storytelling relies on a cohesive narrative. New fMRI-based research shows how the hippocampus weaves different parts of a story together into one cohesive narrative memory. "Things that...
MedicalXpress

Revealing the logic of the body's 'second brain'

Researchers at Michigan State University have made a surprising discovery about the human gut's enteric nervous system that itself is filled with surprising facts. For starters, there's the fact that this "second brain" exists at all. "Most people don't even know that they have this in their guts," said Brian...
SCIENCE
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

CNM-Au8 Improved Brain’s Energetic Profile in Parkinson’s Patients

CNM-Au8, an experimental oral treatment by Clene Nanomedicine, was safe and led to improvements in the brain’s energetic profile — thought to protect against cell death — in adults with Parkinson’s disease, according to data from the Phase 2 clinical trial REPAIR-PD. “In addition to achieving its primary [goal], the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Hippocampus#Washington University#A New Brain#Current Biology#M D Ph D#Uc Davis#Dynamic Memory Laboratory
easyhealthoptions.com

Your brain and aging: It’s not all bad news

Common wisdom has it that our mental faculties tend to fade with age. It’s true that some of our cognitive abilities will weaken as we get older. Things like spatial visualization (helps with things like map reading) get weaker. You may have heard that older people are dangerous drivers. It’s...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Zapping people’s brains could boost their memory

GLASGOW, Scotland — Giving the brain a little electrical jolt may be the key to improving memory, a new study finds. An international team says the non-invasive technique sends small charges of electricity to an area of gray matter that tends to diminish in older people. This brain region, the left prefrontal cortex, plays a vital role in episodic memory — the recall of past experiences.
HEALTH
ucdavis.edu

Do early life experiences shape the risk for dementia?

(SACRAMENTO) — The National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a UC Davis Health study designed to understand how early life health and behavior impact the risk of cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The $18 million, five-year grant from NIA is a renewal of funding for KHANDLE (Kaiser Healthy Aging and Diverse Life Experiences Study).
SACRAMENTO, CA
ScienceAlert

World-First Brain Implant Successfully Treats Resistant Depression in a Patient

Depression can be a frighteningly relentless condition. Luckily, researchers around the world are constantly working on new treatment options, such as a newly designed brain implant for resistant depression. Altogether, up to a third of people with depression don't respond or become resistant to treatment. No medication or therapy type seems to help. For those with such treatment-resistant depression, the future can look especially bleak.   This is what happened to Sarah, a 36-year-old woman who's had severe and treatment-resistant depression since she was a child. But a new proof-of-concept intervention has provided significant relief for Sarah, and could offer hope for many...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Elucidating the brain's white matter: Novel method reveals details of nerve connections in the brain

The human brain is a constant buzz of activity, with its 86 billion nerve cells (neurons) sending electrical signals from one region of the brain to another. The signals travel along the white matter fibers, a maze of wire-like fibers, ultimately giving rise to all brain functions. Uncovering these wire-like highways between neurons has been a longstanding challenge for neuroscience. Existing methods for mapping this neural circuitry at the cellular level are either limited to animal studies or require highly specialized equipment for data acquisition and processing.
SCIENCE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

ACT on Alzheimier's: Brain Fitness Kits available

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight a resource at your fingertips, the East Central Regional Library, our local library!. It can be a challenge to engage the person you care for with...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Signs of early Alzheimer's may be spotted in brain stem

Certain changes in a part of the brain stem, visible in scans, might be a potential early indicator of Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. Using different brain imaging techniques, researchers found that lesser "integrity" in the brain stem region was linked to a faster decline in memory and thinking in older adults, as well as certain brain changes seen in early Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Pitt News

Picking The Panther’s Brain | The science of adjusting

Adjustment and change are at the forefront of everyone’s mind lately. “Unprecedented” was basically the word of 2020. But now, as the world is returning to an in-person environment, a lot of us expect things to go back to “normal.” However, what constitutes the “normal” we left behind no longer exists.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Researchers treat depression using a new type of deep brain stimulation

For people who suffer from severe depression, sometimes treatment is very difficult. While medications help many depression sufferers, for some, typical medications and treatments don’t work. Researchers from the University of California San Francisco have announced the results of a new study they believe highlights a new type of treatment for patients with severe depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Let’s Build Brains Better! Brain Science-Inspired Policies for the Future

Erin Smith, William Hynes, DPhil, Jorge Jraissati, Michael Hogan, Lori Rubenstein, Ernestine Fu, PhD, Eric A. Storch, PhD, Kunmi Sobowale, MD, Laura Jana, MD, Michael Berk, MD, PhD, Harris Eyre, MD, PhD. In order to face the rapidly changing, increasingly complex, and globally connected world, we need to focus on...
PSYCHOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Touch Helps Mom and Baby's Brains Synchronize

Study examines the role of touch and proximity on the mutual adaptation of brain activity and heart rhythms in mothers and babies. Affectionate touch and bodily contact create social connections and can reduce stress. In romantic couples, this positive effect has been linked to a mutual alignment of brain activity and heart rhythms. Since touch is a fundamental mode of communication between caregiver and infant, Trinh Nguyen, Stefanie Höhl and colleagues from the US asked whether proximity and touch also contribute to the attunement of brain and heart rhythms between mother and baby.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nature.com

A census of cell types in the brain’s motor cortex

An atlas of the cell types found in the motor cortex of the brain has been built using various types of data. Two neuroscientists explain the technological feats involved in the project, as well as the utility of the resource for future research. Johan Winnubst 0 &. Johan Winnubst is...
SCIENCE
Upworthy

Patient's depression immediately 'switched off' using an experimental new brain implant

Researchers continue to explore new methods for treating depression that don't cause the harmful side effects or chronic dependency that many prescription treatments do. Alternatives to traditional medication such as psychopsilocybin and ketamine have gained popularity over the years, but the latest innovation is a device surgically implanted into the brain. And for one patient, the results have been life changing.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy