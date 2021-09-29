Old-school auras + more: The 5 most unique high school football fields in the South Shore

State oversight organizations need to back up diversity pledge with enforcement. Re “A disgrace on the field” (Adrian Walker, Metro, Sept. 25) and “Allegations to be investigated: Roxbury Prep, Georgetown contradict on racial slurs” (Sports, Sept. 25): In light of reports of a blatant display of outrageously poor sportsmanship at a recent football game between Roxbury Prep and Georgetown High School, I wonder where the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association stand on enforcing their words of diversity, equity, and inclusion? Are players, teams, schools, or spectators held accountable for grossly offensive behavior? Are games forfeited and offenders excluded from schedules or rosters? Or is it more like, “Maybe it will be fine if administrators just urge better behavior”? It’s beyond time for clarity across the state.

GEORGETOWN, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO