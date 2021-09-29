CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Shares Teaser for New Dave Chappelle Special ‘The Closer’ (UPDATE)

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. UPDATED 10/4, 10:42 a.m. ET: Morgan Freeman is hilariously asked to “shut the fuck up” in the latest promo clip released ahead of the Closer drop.

www.complex.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian West Chooses Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, John Cena in ‘Bachelorette’ Spoof on ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian West took on the Bachelorette as host of Saturday Night Live after years of the NBC sketch variety show spooring her own reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As part of a larger night that saw the influencer taking shots at her family and herself in her monologue and other sketches, Kardashian West took comedic aim at one of reality TV’s most popular franchises — The Bachelorette. A blonde Kim in a yellow dress played Rochelle, the latest person looking to find love on the faux series The Dream Guy. “I have no doubt in my mind that...
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
Complex

Kehlani and Russ Tease Potential Collaborative Project

Just a year after showcasing their chemistry on the collaborative single “Take You Back,” Kehlani and Russ took to Instagram on Friday to tease a potential full-length offering. While partying together in Las Vegas, Kehlani uploaded a story of herself with Russ in which the pair hinted at the possibility...
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
Complex

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’ in the Works at Netflix

Fifteen years after the series finale of That ‘70s Show, Netflix is developing That ‘90s Show, a spinoff of the hit Fox series. Deadline reports the streaming giant has ordered 10 episodes of the series, with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner writing and executive-producing alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner. On the casting front, only Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, will reprise their roles in That ‘90s Show.
Morgan Freeman
Dave Chappelle
Variety

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle Special in Staff Memo: ‘Artistic Freedom’ Is Different for Stand-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed staff members on the streamer’s controversial new Dave Chappelle stand-up special, “The Closer.” The firebrand comedian has drawn criticism from the LGBTQ+ community in recent days over several jokes, specifically around the “thin skin” of trans people and the effects of so-called “cancel culture.” In a Friday memo sent after Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day gathering of the top 500 employees at the company, Sarandos offered guidance on how managers should handle upset employees and angry talent speaking out against Chappelle. It was the same meeting crashed by three junior staffers, one of whom was...
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
Complex

Netflix Shares New Trailer for Final Season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Narcos: Mexico, a companion series to the Netflix hit Narcos, is coming to a close with its upcoming third season. The story-closing entry in the Narcos catalog is set to premiere on the streamer on Nov. 5. Ahead of the drop, Netflix has released a new trailer, available in full above. As previously reported last November, the new season is set to feature Bad Bunny’s acting debut, with the El Último Tour Del Mundo artist aboard the well-reviewed series’ final bow as Kitty Páez.
Complex

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle’s Special, Trans Employee Reportedly Suspended After Related Tweets

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO at Netflix, has addressed the ongoing criticism of Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special on the streaming platform. In a company memo sent Friday, as first reported by Variety, Sarandos said Netflix has determined that Chappelle’s The Closer isn’t “designed to incite hate or violence” and shared his thoughts on how—in his view—“artistic freedom” is measured by a different standard in the world of stand-up.
AFP

Netflix defends Chappelle, suspends staff in transgender row

Netflix has defended its decision to screen a Dave Chappelle special criticized as transphobic, as it suspended employees who crashed a virtual meeting in protest at the comedian's show, media reported Monday. The stand-up star has courted controversy with "The Closer" in which he asserts "gender is a fact," and criticises what he says is the thin skin of the trans community. LGBTQ activists have lashed out over the comments, with the National Black Justice Coalition calling on streaming service Netflix to remove the program, and "Dear White People" producer Jaclyn Moore vowing to boycott the platform over "dangerously transphobic content." But in a memo to staff, Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said bosses did not believe that Chappelle's work amounted to "hate," and that the company would not be removing the show despite pressure from artists, according to Variety, which obtained a copy of the memo.
Complex

Kanye West Spotted With Kim Kardashian Ahead of Her ‘SNL’ Debut

Kanye West continues to show his support for Kim Kardashian, despite divorce proceedings. As pointed out by TMZ, the estranged couple was spotted leaving an NYC hotel this weekend, just hours before Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut. The 40-year-old reality star was seen getting into an SUV while rocking black shades, a long pink puffer coat, and silver accessories. Kanye followed Kim into the vehicle as paparazzi and a large crowd of fans screamed and snapped pictures. It’s unclear where the two were headed, but it’s safe to assume they were on their way to Studio 8H, where SNL is filmed live.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Dave Chappelle addresses DaBaby’s controversial homophobic comments, shooting at Huntersville Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Comedian Dave Chappelle has received recent backlash after jokes he made in a Netflix special about Charlotte-rapper DaBaby’s controversial homophobic comments and the 2018 shooting death of a 19-year-old at a Huntersville Walmart. “I’d like to start by addressing the LGBTQ community directly,” Chappelle said in his standup special […]
Complex

Tyla Yaweh Returns With New Song “Hands Up” f/ Morray

Tyla Yaweh has returned with his first new release of 2021. The soulful crooner tapped Morray for a new track titled “Hands Up,” which serves as the clearest sign yet that Yaweh is finally putting the finishing touches on his highly-anticipated project RAGER BØY. “Hands Up” is the first single to drop since “Back Outside” and 2020’s “Stuntin On You,” which featured DaBaby and was just certified Gold.
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
