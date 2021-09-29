CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Dorothy Quincy Homestead digs into its 400-year history with new archaeological survey

Patriot Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY – While the city is seeing ever-larger developments and construction all over, nearly 400 years ago there weren't many buildings to speak of in what is now Quincy. The foundation and site of one of Quincy's first Colonial-era homes, built in about 1635 by Edmund Quincy I, is the subject of a new archaeological survey conducted by the Dorothy Quincy Homestead. The exploration of the land, which started Monday, has already turned up pieces of ceramic.

