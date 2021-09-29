CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future and Lil Durk Join FaZe Kaysan for New Song “Made a Way”

By Brad Callas
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProminent eSports team FaZe Clan has unleashed its first-ever in-house music artist, FaZe Kaysan, who tapped Lil Durk and Future for his debut single “Made a Way.”. The track is co-produced by Grammy nominee Wondagurl​​​​​​, who recently landed a production credit on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (“Fair Trade”), and there’s a video en route featuring a number of FaZe members.

