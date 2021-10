Trainspotting actor Robert Carlyle has confirmed that a spin-off TV show about his character, Begbie, is in the works. "Irvine [Welsh, author of Trainspotting] and myself have been chatting quite a lot recently with a couple of excellent producers in London about [continuing the Trainspotting story]," Carlyle told NME. "As you know there was another book called The Blade Artist which is just entirely about Begbie and his mad story. It’s still in its early moments but it’s looking pretty good that this will happen eventually."

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO