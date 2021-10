Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff took the stand for a second day at the Elizabeth Holmes federal fraud trial to face cross-examination from the defense. The lab director testified that he felt pressured by management to defend lab tests despite the inaccuracies, multiple media sources report. For example, in several email exchanges with Holmes’ brother Christian Holmes, Rosendorff was asked to come up with “constructive” ways of dealing with a doctor who was questioning the results of a cholesterol test performed by one of Theranos’ machines.

