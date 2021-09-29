CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

By Mura Dominko
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.

www.eatthis.com

