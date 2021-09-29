Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

Wendy's has one of the most iconic menus of any drive-thru fast-food chain, with its Baconators, chili cheese fries, baked potatoes, and, of course, its famous dessert. With over 6,500 restaurants around the world, there's no problem getting your hands on any of these, but the chain has been busy making it easier by opening up locations inside of Walmart stores, and now, adding its Frosty to the grocery store in your neighborhood—but not in the way you may think.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 HOURS AGO