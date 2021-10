WORCESTER (CBS) – A state court has ruled striking nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester no longer qualify for unemployment. Those who received benefits past August 7 will have to return the money. “For most nurses, their access to unemployment was close to its conclusion anyway, so this will have no impact on the strike or the nurses resolve to maintain the strike to ensure a fair settlement that ensures the safety of their patients, resolves the retaliatory issues underpinning a number of unfair labor practices by Tenet throughout the strike, and guarantees these experienced nurses can return to their original...

