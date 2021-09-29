Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

A video clip tagged "farewellcomrades" has gone viral ahead of this week's Czech elections as the Communist Party faces a parliamentary wipe-out, 32 years after being toppled in the 1989 Velvet Revolution. The clip features a queue for food reminiscent of the long lines seen during the former Communist command economy in the then Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989. More than three decades since Czechs overthrew the regime, the party now risks crashing out of parliament for the first time since World War II. "Their voter base is dying out or deserting them for other parties," said Otto Eibl, an analyst at Masaryk University in the second Czech city of Brno.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO