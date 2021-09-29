South Carolina Man, 88, Dies After Being Trapped Under Lawn Mower That Flipped into Creek: 'Tragic'
An elderly South Carolina man has died after being trapped under a lawn mower in what investigators are calling a "tragic incident." The man — identified by Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler as 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney — died on Monday when the lawn mower he had been driving on his property flipped over into a creek, trapping him underneath and submerging him underwater, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.people.com
