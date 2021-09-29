What Happens To Flying If The Government Shuts Down?

It’s that time again when the Federal government is on the verge of shutting down. What happens to all of those airline flights and the people that control the skies?. We should be saying Happy New Year on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Federal government works on a quirky fiscal year that begins each year on October 1 and ends the following year on September 30. In order for the government to function, the Federal Government needs to have a new budget or a continuing resolution in place by October 1. Failure to reach such an agreement results in the Federal government shutting down because they legally can’t pay their bills. Sometimes, a new continuing resolution will be approved as early as October 1 or a shutdown can last from days to weeks to even months. When a shutdown happens, the government will lay off all non-essential employees. Does this include air traffic control?