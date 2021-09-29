Party supply store opening in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Ashley Sodipo has always loved parties. Sodipo strongly remembers the Christmas Eve bashes her grandmother would throw each year. “My love for parties started when I was pretty young,” said Sodipo, 28, a West Hartford native and current Glastonbury resident. “My grandmother would throw these big Christmas Eve parties. Everyone would look forward to it. Her house would be packed. I vividly remember the shrimp platter. We’d get so excited. There were decorations to the nine.”