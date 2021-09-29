WICKED ANNOUNCES DIGITAL LOTTERY
WICKED COMING TO STEVEN TANGER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS OCT. 6 - 24 $25 DIGITAL LOTTERY ANNOUNCED FOR EVERY PERFORMANCE. Greensboro, N.C. – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced that a digital ticket lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for WICKED, which is making its Triad premiere at to the all-new Tanger Center from October 6 - 24, 2021,kicking off the inaugural Broadway season of Broadway at Tanger Center.www.yesweekly.com
