Depeche Mode Announce Reissue of ‘101’ Documentary Concert Film

DREAM is a curated collection of images covering a nine-year period in which Czech-born (but UK-based) designer and photographer Michaela Olexova worked as editor of BONG, the hugely popular official fan club magazine of English electronic music icons Depeche Mode. The book contains digitally reproduced photos that originally appeared in that publication as well as many hitherto unseen that were captured on various tours, in the studio and behind the scenes. Several were also displayed as part of an Award-winning exhibition in Prague in 1996, while others were included as part of a Collector’s Edition of the group’s ‘Ultra’ album that was issued in 2007.

