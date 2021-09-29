Connecticut doctor’s license suspended for providing fake vaccine exemption forms

All the retired physician required from "patients" was a stamped manila envelope, a probe discovered.

Over the summer, an anonymous tipster reached out to the Connecticut Department of Public Health with an alarming complaint.

Sue McIntosh, a retired physician, was mailing fake coronavirus vaccine and mask exemption forms to those who reached out and followed her instructions, the person reported.

All a requester had to do, the tipster wrote, was send McIntosh a stamped and self-addressed manila envelope “for every person you would like an exemption for.”

Days later, the Durham, Conn., resident would mail back a blank signed form that, once completed, supposedly certified that the person suffered from an allergy, the complaint stated. The tipster suggested the agency send McIntosh a manila envelope following her directions if it pursued the tip. The agency did.

Last week, the Connecticut Medical Examining Board suspended McIntosh’s physician and surgeon license during an emergency meeting following the results of the state health department’s investigation.

The probe revealed that McIntosh sent out fraudulent coronavirus vaccine exemption forms using the same modus operandi the tipster had described. It also found that she would issue fake exemption forms to help people evade coronavirus testing, mask and other vaccine requirements. She did this without ever seeing a patient, the state’s health department said.

“These actions by [Dr. McIntosh] are irresponsible and unacceptable,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a news release. “Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities.”

McIntosh did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post late Tuesday.

The retired doctor is not the only health care provider to face consequences over covid-related documentation. Last month, a Florida hospital removed a doctor from patient care after reports that he offered $50 opt-out letters to parents who wanted to avoid their children’s school mask mandates. Later that month, a Florida chiropractor reportedly signed more than 500 exemption forms freeing children from school mask requirements.

On July 30, the Connecticut Department of Public Health received an anonymous complaint alerting the agency of the alleged mailings of blank exemption forms. The tipster reported that McIntosh was sending vaccine and mask exemptions through the mail. The retired physician also encouraged people who received the fake forms to share them with others, the tipster wrote.

The tipster recommended the agency attempt to obtain the forms through the mail because it was their understanding that McIntosh did not answer the phone or take any visits.

The complaint reached the desk of a local health department investigator on Sept. 10. The following day, records show, the investigator followed the tipster’s advice and sent McIntosh a self-addressed, stamped manila envelope requesting the forms.

Less than a week later, McIntosh sent the investigator several documents to his home address, records state. The contents of the envelope included instructions for medical exemptions with the retired physician’s full name, address and contact information, plus forms titled “Medical Contradictions for Facial Masks,” “Medical Vaccine Exemption-covid,” “Medical Vaccine Exemption-General” and “Exemption for Routine Invasive COVID Testing.”

Instructions direct the requester to fill in their name and the date with black ink and to circle the reason for the exemption.

McIntosh also encouraged people to distribute the forms, records state.

“You may copy and distribute as many forms as you wish to anyone,” she wrote. “Keep blank copies for yourself for future use.”

Before signing off with her name and contact information at the bottom of the form, she added: “Let freedom ring!”

On Friday, based on a recommendation by the state department of public health, the Connecticut Medical Examining Board unanimously voted to strip McIntosh of her credentials.

“The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline,” Commissioner Juthani said.

Any blank exemptions signed by McIntosh are invalid, Juthani added.

McIntosh’s license will remain suspended pending a final determination by the board.