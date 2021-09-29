It’s National Coffee Day! What’s Your Coffee Go-To, Berkshire County?

There's nothing like the smell of coffee brewing to get you going in the morning. Nothing else really compares. And that first sip is usually close to the best thing you've ever tasted. Isn't it? It's true that coffee gives you that initial oomph in the morning, but if you are anything like me, then you drink coffee at various other times throughout your day. It's awesome for that mid-afternoon pickup or for evening relaxing in front of the tv or while reading a good book.