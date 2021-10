EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A store that opened at the start of the Great Depression has earned top honors in the 2021 Family Business Awards. The Terry Galanis Sr. Leadership Award is going to Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora, co-owned by cousins Don Vidler and Cliff DeFlyer, the third generation of the family-owned business. The award was established in honor of the late Terry Galanis Sr., founder and chairman of Sealing Devices Inc.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO